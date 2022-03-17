HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday night after reporting a shooting in Harrison Township.

According to a release by Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, Deputies were sent to investigate the 5500 block of N. Main Street on reports of a shooting around 10:20 PM. Upon arrival, the deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his left leg.

The man reported that a suspect in a black car with tinted windows stopped and fired shots at him, but deputies were unable to find a crime scene. The release said that the man was brought to Grandview medical Center to tend to his non-life-threatening injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this incident.