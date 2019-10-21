Man shot in hand in Harrison Township attempted robbery

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was injured after being shot in the hand during an attempted robbery in Harrison Township early Monday morning.

The incident happened in the 1900 block of Palisades Dr. in Harrison Township at around 3 am Monday. Investigators discovered that three subjects attempted to rob the man at the address. The man retreated back into his apartment when one of the subjects shot once through the back door, striking the victim’s hand.

The suspects ran away in an unknown direction. They were wearing all black. A Huber Heights K9 unit was brought in to track the suspects but they were unable to find them.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Unit continues to investigate the incident.

