Man shot in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was the victim of a shooting in Dayton, according to regional dispatch.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of North Euclid Ave. in Dayton at around 1:30 am.

It is unknown about the victim’s condition or whether he was transported to the hospital. 2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

