DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –SWAT is on the scene of a standoff after a man was shot in a Dayton apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Crews were called just after 6:40 am to the 1700 block of West Stewart Street, at the Desoto Bass Apartments. When crews arrived on the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics were called to the scene, said Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

Later, SWAT teams were called and police said the scene had become a standoff.

This incident remains under investigation.