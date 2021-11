MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are at the scene of a shooting in the 2200 block of Cadie Ave near Foster Avenue in Harrison Township Wednesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. A man was shot in the buttocks and taken to Grandview Hospital. There’s been no word on his condition at this time.

Dispatchers said police are looking for the shooter. 2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.