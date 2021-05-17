Man shot in both legs in parking lot on North Main Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was shot in both legs in the parking lot of People’s Market on North Main Street in Dayton around 4 p.m. Monday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the man was taken to an area hospital but there is no word on his condition at this time.

A white car was spotted leaving the scene and may be connected to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

