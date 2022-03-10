DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was shot in Dayton during the early hours of Thursday morning, police said.

According to a sergeant at Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers and medics were called around 2:48 am to the 3500 block of Merrimac Avenue on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, the crews found one man had been shot in the arm.

Regional Dispatch said that medics on the scene brought the injured man to Kettering Health Dayton. His condition is unknown at this time.

This incident is currently under investigation, Regional Dispatch said, and it is unknown what may have led up to the shooting.