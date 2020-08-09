Man struck by vehicle near Dunbar High School

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) A man died after being hit by a car on Nicholas Road outside of Dunbar High School.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch the call came in around 7:45 p.m.

A witness told officers they saw a vehicle veer into the grass and hit the man. Upon arrival, Dayton Police originally believed the the man had also been shot, but later clarified to say they believe he had just been hit by a vehicle.

Medics were called but he was pronounced dead on scene. WDTN.com will update this story as more information is made available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS