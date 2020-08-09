Man struck by vehicle near Dunbar High School

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) A man died after being hit by a car on Nicholas Road outside of Dunbar High School.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch the call came in around 7:45 p.m.

A witness told officers they saw a vehicle veer into the grass and hit the man. Upon arrival, Dayton Police originally believed the the man had also been shot, but later clarified to say they believe he had just been hit by a vehicle.

Medics were called but he was pronounced dead on scene. WDTN.com will update this story as more information is made available.