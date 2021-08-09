Man shot, car stolen at car wash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was shot and the vehicle he was driving was stolen late Sunday night in Dayton.

The incident took place at the Gem City Car Wash on N. Gettysburg Ave. around 11:30 p.m.

Dayton Police said a group of car enthusiasts were at the car wash when a group of masked suspects approached a man. They took the vehicle he was driving and shot him in the torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said there were witnesses at the scene and they are still checking evidence relating to the shooting and theft. DPD did clarify the car was not owned by the victim, but would not provide further details.

The incident is under investigation.