MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The man shot by Troy police officers appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday, October 18 after police said he fired shots in a Troy business.

Ty Thomas was charged with discharging a firearm in a building, failure to comply with police orders, and using a weapon under the influence, the Miami County Municipal Court said.

Thomas pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

On October 7, Thomas was shot by three police officers after they responded to an active shooter situation. Thomas then fled the scene, starting a short pursuit that ended with a crash, Troy Police Department said.

Sergeant Matt Mosier, Officer Laura Blankenship and Officer Alec Sears fired several shots at Thomas. Thomas was transported to the hospital to treat his injuries.