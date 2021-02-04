Man shot by Dayton Police in April 2020 found ‘not guilty by reason of insanity’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man who was shot by police several times after not complying by putting his rifle down has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Derek Wolfe, 35, was discovered by Dayton police officers in the middle of Chelsea Avenue with a high-caliber rifle in the early morning on April 21, 2020. The police were called after several shots were heard coming from the street.

Officers ordered Wolfe to put the firearm down but he did not comply with their requests. After several orders, five officers opened fire, striking him several times and leaving him in critical condition.

Wolfe would later be indicted for:

Three counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation

One count of Intimidation

All counts came with a three year firearm specification.

Wolfe will be committed to Summit Behavioral Healthcare for a unspecified period of time. The judge has ordered that staff complete a written report with a diagnosis, prognosis, past treatments, list of alternative treatments and identification of the treatment setting that is least restrictive.

An follow up hearing has been set for six months after commitment, on or around June 21.