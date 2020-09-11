Trotwood man identified as victim killed in Jefferson Twp. shooting

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed in a shooting Friday morning as 43-year-old Lavar Bagley from Trotwood.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting at a night club on Germantown Pike early Friday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the reported shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. at Napoleon’s Reloaded in the 4100 block of Germantown Pike in Jefferson Township. A 911 caller told dispatchers a man shot Bagley and left the scene in a car.

When deputies arrived they found Bagley in the parking lot who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause and manner of Bagley’s death have not been determined, according to the Coroner’s office.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a second shooting victim was found at Grandview Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither person involved in the shooting has been identified.

The incident is still under investigation.