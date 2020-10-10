Man shot and killed outside Red Roof Inn in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside the Red Roof Inn in Butler Township Friday night.

Butler Township Police arrived to the scene on the 7300 block of Miller Lane to find a man shot in the parking lot just after 9:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect left in a red Chevrolet Impala. No further information on a suspect has been given at this time.

If you have information regarding this, Butler Township Police ask you to call the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.