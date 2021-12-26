HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office are investigating a shooting on Sunday morning after a man showed up at Miami Valley Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Not long before 1 am on December 26, deputies began searching the 4000 block of Fair Oaks Road in Harrison Township for evidence concerning the event.

Early investigation showed that multiple shots were fired, and people had fled from the scene. No suspect has been named at this time.

The man who was shot was seriously injured in the attack, but his wounds were non-life-threatening. The Sheriff’s Office said it does not know if others were injured in the shooting.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this incident.