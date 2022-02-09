DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a 4-wheeler crash in Darke County on Wednesday morning.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Darke County Deputies, as well as Gettysburg Fire and Rescue and Careflight, responded to the scene of a 4-wheeler accident around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. The crash occurred on the 8400 block of Horatio-New Harrison Road.

DCSO said preliminary investigations showed that a 45-year-old man was driving a TRX-500 Honda 4-wheeler on northbound Horatio-New Harrison Road when it rolled and ejected the man into the roadway.

According to DCSO, the man sustained serious injuries and Careflight took him to Miami Valley Hospital.

DCSO said he was not wearing a helmet.

This accident is still under investigation.