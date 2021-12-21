DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The New Lebanon man convicted in the death of a University of Dayton freshman was sentenced on Monday, December 20.

Prosecutors said Kyler Carlile was responsible for the student, 19-year-old Michael Currin’s death after the teen fell off the back of Carlile’s truck in September of 2020. When he noticed Currin was gone, Carlile went back, found the teen injured in the roadway, and then drove away, leaving the badly injured Currin where he had fallen.

Currin died three days later of his injuries.

According to Greg Flannagan with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the court found Carlile guilty on both charges of Failure to Stop and Vehicular Homicide.

Carlile was sentenced to up to five years probation and must spend 30 days in jail on the weekends. His driver’s license has been suspended for two years. Flannigan also said that Carlile was charged $22,608 for Currin’s funeral expenses.