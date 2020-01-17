Man sentenced to prison for repeatedly entering US illegally

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man will spend three years in prison for illegally reentering the county and violating supervised release from his prior federal illegal reentry conviction.

This is 29-year-old Julian Patino-Espinoza’s third illegal reentry conviction; two of those occurred in Dayton.

Patino-Espinoza was deported most recently in November of 2018 from the Brownsville, Texas port of entry.

In June 2019, he was being held at the Clinton County Jail in Wilmington, Ohio, for a misdemeanor offense, when he was encountered by federal immigration agents.

He was encountered again by federal immigration agents at the Montgomery County Jail after an arrest for unrelated offenses.

In August of 2019, he pleaded guilty to one count of illegally reentering the United States after being convicted of a felony.

His 36 month sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Walter H. Rice.

