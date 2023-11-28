DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been sentenced to prison for assault on a Dayton Police Officer last year.

Tyler A. Patrick was found guilty on four charges of felonious assault, one count of obstructing official business, and one count of resisting arrest.

He was sentenced to eight to 12 years.

On Oct. 13, 2022, police responded to a 911 call from Patrick’s mother. As the officers attempted to transport him to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, he stabbed one officer in the neck with a knife. Additional officers on the scene were able to safely detain him.

The injured officer and Patrick, who sustained minor injuries, were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Both made a full recovery.

“I commend these officers on the scene for acting quickly and saving their fellow officer. Today, the injured officer was able to receive justice for injuries suffered at the hands of this defendant,” said Mat Heck, Montgomery County prosecuting attorney.