Breaking News
Search for missing swimmer underway at Buck Creek State Park

Man sentenced to over 10 years in prison for shooting on US 35

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Michael Blair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man will serve time in prison after he was convicted of shooting at motorists on U.S. 35 back in May of 2019.

Police responded to U.S. 35 westbound near Liscum Drive on May 14, 2019, after reports that a person was actively shooting at drivers during rush hour.

Officers observed bullet holes in one vehicle and spoke with victims who witnessed the shootings. They told authorities that a man was hanging out of a silver Pontiac Grand Prix while firing at passing vehicles.

Upon further investigation, police determined that the incident stemmed from a dispute between 22-year-old Michael Blair and another individual.

READ MORE: Suspect in US-35 shooting turns himself in to police

While multiple vehicles were struck, there were no reports that any bullets struck civilians.

Blair was indicted on May 23, 2019 and found guilty on May 11, 2020, on six counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, which also included 5-year and 3-year firearm specifications.

At the time of the shooting, Blair was on probation, having been previously convicted of committing a burglary in 2016.

Prosecutor Heck added, “Multiple vehicles were struck as a result of this defendant’s actions.   Thankfully, no one was shot even though this shooting occurred on a busy highway during rush  hour traffic.” 

Blair was sentenced Tuesday to a total range of 11 to 12 ½ years in prison.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS