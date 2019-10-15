Man sentenced to 48 years to life for killing 2 outside Dayton jazz club

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miamisburg man will serve 48 years to life in prison for shooting two people to death outside Rick’s Jazz Club.

In the morning hours on April 21, 2018, 26-year-old James Davison left the club on Lakeview Avenue in Dayton.

He drove his SUV through the parking lot and stopped with his driver’s side door next to the driver’s side door of a pickup truck carrying four occupants.

Davison then fired between 17 and 21 shots from a .40 caliber handgun into the truck.

The front seat driver, later identified as 29-year-old Darion L. Harris, and the front seat passenger, 28-year-old Ashley M. James, were killed. Two people in the back seat were uninjured.

Dayton Police were able to identify Davison using the club’s surveillance video. His SUV was found in Erie County, Ohio, at a relative’s home.

Davison was taken into custody on May 23, 2018.

He was indicted on April 1, 2019, for one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of discharge of a firearm at or near a prohibited premises, one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and one count of tampering with evidence.

All counts aside from improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence include 3-year and 5-year firearm specifications because the shots were fired from a vehicle.

The jury found him guilty as charged on all counts and specifications.

Tuesday, he was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for consideration of parole for at least 48 years.

