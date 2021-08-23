Man sentenced to 20 years for fatal shooting during Fairborn robbery

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 26-year-old man was sentenced to twenty years in prison for the shooting death of a man during a robbery in Fairborn.

Rashawn Cochran, 26, pled guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter with an attached firearm specification and aggravated robbery Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes.

On November 20, 2016, Fairborn police officers responded to the 100 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs where they found one male victim, later identified as Jarrell Plummer, lying in a corner of his living room with gunshot wounds.

Through the course of the investigation, officers learned that Plummer was the victim of a robbery. During the confrontation, Plummer was shot once in the chest and once in the head, according to a release. Plummer was taken to Soin Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries. Cochran fled the scene before officers arrived and was a fugitive for over two years before being arrested on an active warrant.

Hayes said, “This successful prosecution was the result of excellent police work by Detective Brian Neiford of the Fairborn Police Department and the commitment and diligence of Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michele Henne who was assisted by Chief Trial Counsel Andrew Hunt. Victim Advocate Amanda Opicka played a critical role in maintaining witness cooperation. Due to their efforts, a dangerous violent offender is off the streets and behind bars.”

Upon his release from prison, Cochran will be on post-release control supervision for five years.