Man sentenced in Huber Heights road rage shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A judge sentenced a Cincinnati man to seven years in prison after prosecutors say he opened fire while driving on I-70 in Huber Heights last July.

Randall Sizemore received four year sentences for charges of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm over a roadway, and three years for a gun specification.

One person was grazed by a bullet in the shooting.

Authorities say Sizemore was also involved in a road rage incident in Fairborn, prior to firing shots in Huber Heights.

