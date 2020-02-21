DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A judge sentenced a Cincinnati man to seven years in prison after prosecutors say he opened fire while driving on I-70 in Huber Heights last July.
READ MORE: Alleged I-70 road rage shooter charged with similar crime in Fairborn
Randall Sizemore received four year sentences for charges of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm over a roadway, and three years for a gun specification.
One person was grazed by a bullet in the shooting.
Authorities say Sizemore was also involved in a road rage incident in Fairborn, prior to firing shots in Huber Heights.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Man sentenced in Huber Heights road rage shooting
- Study: Unemployment may be low, but many jobs don’t pay enough
- Ex-boyfriend of missing girl’s mother says he never saw the child, AMBER Alert still active
- Comedian Brad Williams helps raise over $75,000 for bullied 9-year-old
- Woman steals nearly 150 Lego mini-figures from Missouri store