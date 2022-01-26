DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Dayton in 2020.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Jackeem Collins, 20, of Mason, was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison after being convicted of shooting into a group of juveniles, killing Qua’lek Shelton and striking another person, on February 16, 2020.

Heck said on Sunday, February 16, 2020, Collins fired several shots toward a group of juveniles while in a vehicle near the intersection of Catalpa Drive and Sunnyview Avenue. Two of the juveniles were struck by bullets. One of the shooting victims, 15-year-old Qua’lek Shelton, died from his injuries two days later. The second shooting victim survived his injuries.

Collins was was found guilty on one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felonious assault on January 7, 2022. He was also ordered to pay restitution as well as funeral expenses for the victim.