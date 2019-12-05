Man sentenced for stealing van with baby inside

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man who pleaded guilty to stealing a van from a gas station in Dayton with a baby still inside of it was sentenced this week.

Richard Leet was sentenced on Tuesday to five to seven-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty in October to charges of kidnapping and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Leet also has to pay a $2,170 restitution to the victim.

In May, Leet stole a van with baby still inside of it from the Clark gas station on Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton. He offered to pump the victim’s gas. When the victim went inside to pay, Leet jumped into the van and drove away.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.