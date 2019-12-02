Man sentenced for murder of 19-year-old in Huber Heights

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 21-year-old man will serve 21-years-to-life in prison for the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Huber Heights.
In the afternoon on August 5, 2018, Huber Heights officers responded to reports of a shooting on Hilgeford Road. Upon their arrival, they found 19-year-old Evan Lewis laying in the road near Bellefontaine Road.
He was treated for his injuries but was later pronounced dead.
Eyewitnesses were able to describe the shooter and the direction he fled, and within minutes, officers were able to find 21-year-old Levi Dalton Lambert in a field behind homes on Powell Road. He was taken into custody without incident.
On August 18, 2018, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Lambert for:
- Two counts of murder
- One count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation
- One count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon
- One count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm
- One count of tampering with evidence
All of the counts, aside from tampering with evidence, had 3-year firearm specifications attached.
On November 8, 2019, after trail, the jury found Lambert guilty as charged on all counts and specifications in the indictment.
Monday, he was sentenced to life in prison. He will not be eligible for consideration of parole until he has served at least 21 years.
