MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the 2020 stabbing of an 80-year-old man the Miami Township Police Department said.

On Friday, The Miami Township Police Department announced that Tylor Cawood pleaded guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter, Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Burglary on Friday, April 29.

According to the release, this case began two years ago in November of 2020 when officers responded to a suspicious death on Vienna parkway in Miami Township. The victim, 80-year-old Jack Gilbert, had been found dead in his home by his daughter with multiple stab wounds. later, an autopsy showed he had been stabbed over 30 times, the Montgomery Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

As detectives continued to investigate Gilbert’s death, DNA and other evidence led to Cawood as a suspect. The release said he was indicted on August 18, 2021, and arrested soon after.

After a thorough investigation by Miami Township Detectives, Cawood agreed to a 30-year sentence, with ten years for each offense.

This case was assisted by the Ohio BCI, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.