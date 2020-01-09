Man sentenced for killing 17-year-old LaShonda Childs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 29-year-old man will spend at least 18 years in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend.
Montgomery County Judge Dennis Adkins sentenced Trendell Goodwin, of Dayton, to 18 years to life. Goodwin fatally shot 17-year-old LaShonda Childs on Shoop Avenue in October 2018.
Goodwin previously pleaded guilty to murder, felonious assault and firing over a roadway.
Childs’ family spoke moments after the sentence was handed down. “I was kind of shocked, but then again I do feel it was fair the 18 to life knowing he can’t get out in the 18. He doesn’t have a number to look at. His number is life so I was alright with that,” said Jaylon Childs, LaShonda Childs’ brother.
Childs had a restraining order against Goodwin.
