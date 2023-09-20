DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man will spend at least 30 years in prison for his role in a deadly fire.

This week, 24-year-old Seth Johnson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty in August to several charges, including aggravated murder.

Johnson admitted to setting fire to a house on Pike Street in the Miami County village of Laura in February. Johnson’s stepfather, 58-year-old Jack Noble, was critically injured in the fire and later died.

Johnson was arrested the next morning in Fairborn.