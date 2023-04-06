DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol celebrated the survival of crash victim Dale German after a January collision could have ended in tragedy.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, German was driving a truck west on Deep Cut Road in Salem Township when the semi-truck overturned and left the roadway.

German was injured in the collision, but the OSHP says the injuries could have been much worse had he not been wearing his safety belt.

“Dale is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant John D. Westerfield, Wapakoneta Post Commander, said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Wapakoneta Post Trooper Jonathan M. Coffey presented German with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate on Thursday, April 6. The certificate was signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson and Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent.

(Ohio State Highway Patrol photo)