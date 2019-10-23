Man robs Trotwood gas station at gunpoint

Police investigate an armed robbery at the Speedway on Olive Road in Trotwood on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood Police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Speedway on Olive Road, near Shiloh Springs Road.

A clerk from the store called 911, saying a man had walked into the store, showed a gun and demanded money from the register. The caller described the weapon as a small, silver handgun.

The caller said the man was wearing a blue hoodie and a black bandanna over his face.

The man took the money and ran from the store. The caller said the man ran towards a nearby Marathon gas station.

There were no customers in the store at the time of the robbery. No one was injured.

Trotwood Police called for a K-9 unit from Miamisburg to search for the suspect.

Authorities have not released any other information about the suspect.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Trotwood Police.

