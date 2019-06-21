Police: Man robs bank, says bank rigged with bombs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are looking for a robbery suspect at a Dayton Keybank Friday.

According to regional dispatch, the man went into the Keybank on Germantown Pike and slipped the teller a note demanding money and saying that he had the bank rigged with bombs and would blow it up if the bank was not compliant.

The bank gave the suspect money and he ran away in an unknown direction.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect Friday.

This image shows a man police say robbed the Key Bank on Germantown Pike in Dayton Friday, June 21, 2019. (Photo: Dayton Police Department)

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20’s, 5’10” and wearing a hat, long sleeve black and white flannel shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

