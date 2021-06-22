Man gets away after robbing bank in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Englewood Tuesday morning.

Englewood Police told 2 NEWS the robbery happened at Fifth Third Bank on National Road around 10:15 a.m. Police said the suspect handed a note to the teller demanding money. He was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect was a white man in his 40s, around 6-feet tall, wearing glasses and a surgical mask. Police said he is still at large.

Police said no weapon was displayed and no one was hurt during the robbery.