Man rescued from Sidney house fire, taken to hospital

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was rescued from a house fire in a two-story Sidney home on Saturday.

The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services said crews were called to the 600 block of St. Mary’s Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Police on scene told fire crews there was heavy smoke on the second floor and a person trapped inside.

Crews removed a man from the home by cutting a hole in the structure. He was transported to Wilson Health for evaluation and later taken to Dayton hospital. Another man was able to evacuate the home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within an hour.

The department estimates that $50,000 worth of damage was done to the structure and $25,000 to the contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.