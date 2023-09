DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield emergency crews responded to a call from Forest Lake for a man who had flipped his kayak and inhaled water Monday evening.

The call came in at 7 p.m. Upon arrival, crews began administering CPR.

The man was taken to Springfield Regional Hospital and then transported by CareFlight to another location.

The Springfield Police Department confirmed the man’s vitals were stable, saying that he did have a pulse when found.