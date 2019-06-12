Sheriff's Office cancels Missing Adult Alert for Springfield Twp. man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Clark County Sheriff's Office

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – UPDATE: This Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert Tuesday afternoon for a man reported missing out of Springfield Township.

78-year-old Patrick McCurdy was last seen at his home on West Possum Road around 2:30 pm on June 11.

Officials say he is known to walk away from his residence and has medical conditions requiring medication.

He is described as a white male, stands 5’7” tall, weighs 145 pounds, with balding gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black Ohio State shirt with gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 937-328-2560.

