Sheriff's Office cancels Missing Adult Alert for Springfield Twp. man

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 04:29 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 08:07 PM EDT

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – UPDATE: This Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert Tuesday afternoon for a man reported missing out of Springfield Township.

78-year-old Patrick McCurdy was last seen at his home on West Possum Road around 2:30 pm on June 11.

Officials say he is known to walk away from his residence and has medical conditions requiring medication.

He is described as a white male, stands 5’7” tall, weighs 145 pounds, with balding gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black Ohio State shirt with gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 937-328-2560.

Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms
Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help

