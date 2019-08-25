Sheriff’s Office cancels alert for missing Auglaize County man

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the alert they issued Sunday for a man who was reported missing.

The Missing Adult Alert was initially issued when 75-year-old Clark Kane Park got out of his car at a rest stop on I-75 northbound at mile marker 114. He walked away on foot.

The man is described as a white male, stands 6’5” tall, weighs 140 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown, checkered long sleeve shirt, brown ball cap, and blue pants.

Mr. Park suffers from Alzheimer’s, police say.

