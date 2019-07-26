Man reported missing after leaving Kettering Medical Center

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for a Carlisle man who never returned home after leaving the hospital Thursday evening.

Kettering Police say 82-year-old Homer Bridges left Kettering Medical Center around 8 pm and was supposed to head back to his home in Carlisle.

He never arrived.

He left in a 2009 white Buick LaCrosse with Ohio license plate FCF9790 and is described as a white male, stands 5’07” tall, weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Mr. Bridges suffers from dementia, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kettering Police at 937-296-2555.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.