DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A water rescue is underway for a man who went missing in the Great Miami River.

Dayton Fire Department crews responded to a report of a male struggling in the water in the Great Miami River near West Monument Ave. at 1:17 a.m.

A full water rescue response arrived on scene and crews immediately began working to identify the location where the male was last seen.

Crews deployed multiple boats into the water and searched all nearby riverbanks, as well as utilized thermal imaging devices, underwater drones, aerial drones and SONAR devices.

The search operations continued for approximately three hours, at which point the search was temporarily suspended due to impending poor weather conditions.

Crews resumed search operations on the river this morning at approximately 8:00 a.m. At this time, no victim

has been located.

The Dayton Fire Department has received assistance on this incident from the Dayton Police Department, Five Rivers MetroParks, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and West Carrollton Police Department.

Multiple rescue crews, boats and other resources are continuing to actively search the area surrounding the initial report, as well as other areas further downstream, but remain challenged by unfavorable weather conditions in the area.

