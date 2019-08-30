Breaking News
Valerie Harper, TV’s Rhoda, has died at 80
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian grows stronger overnight

Man refuses to leave Dayton residence, police on scene

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are outside of a home on Larch Tree Court in Dayton where officials say a man is refusing to come out of the house.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the incident began with a domestic situation just before 3 pm Friday afternoon.

It is unclear at this time if the man is armed or if anyone is inside the home with him.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS