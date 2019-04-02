Man refuses to come down from roof during standoff with Xenia Police

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation after a standoff with police Monday afternoon.

A family member stated that the man “was not acting right” and had barricaded himself into a second-story room, possibly with knives, before climbing onto the roof of a home in the 1600 block of Chinook Court around 2:30 p.m.

After several hours, a cluster of officers who were standing on a shorter portion of the roof offered the man a lighter for a cigarette. It was only then that he began to edge toward police, and when he got within arm’s reach, the officers lunged at him and the man took off, ultimately jumping down from the roof and running from officers.

Xenia standoff

He was caught by police and taken to Green Memorial Hospital for a mental evaluation. He also suffered some superficial cuts, according to Sgt. Scott Beegle with Xenia Police.

"It is a great day, he did not hurt himself today. We were just waiting him out, he was not in any grave danger or a harm to himself other than possibly falling off the roof. That's why we never went after him while he was up that high on the roof," says Sgt. Beegle.

No weapons were immediately found at the scene.

Sgt. Beegle also tells 2 NEWS they "have had dealings with him over the past."

He could face charges of inducing panic, but official charges will have to come from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sgt. Beegle added 90 percent of the police department is trained for crisis intervention.

"We only have a handful of people that are not trained in crisis intervention. We actually had three negotiators on scene also from our Crisis Negotiations team. There were plenty of people here that knew how to deal with mental health patients," he said.

