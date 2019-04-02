Man refuses to come down from roof during standoff with Xenia Police
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation after a standoff with police Monday afternoon.
A family member stated that the man “was not acting right” and had barricaded himself into a second-story room, possibly with knives, before climbing onto the roof of a home in the 1600 block of Chinook Court around 2:30 p.m.
After several hours, a cluster of officers who were standing on a shorter portion of the roof offered the man a lighter for a cigarette. It was only then that he began to edge toward police, and when he got within arm’s reach, the officers lunged at him and the man took off, ultimately jumping down from the roof and running from officers.
He was caught by police and taken to Green Memorial Hospital for a mental evaluation. He also suffered some superficial cuts, according to Sgt. Scott Beegle with Xenia Police.
"It is a great day, he did not hurt himself today. We were just waiting him out, he was not in any grave danger or a harm to himself other than possibly falling off the roof. That's why we never went after him while he was up that high on the roof," says Sgt. Beegle.
No weapons were immediately found at the scene.
Sgt. Beegle also tells 2 NEWS they "have had dealings with him over the past."
He could face charges of inducing panic, but official charges will have to come from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.
Sgt. Beegle added 90 percent of the police department is trained for crisis intervention.
"We only have a handful of people that are not trained in crisis intervention. We actually had three negotiators on scene also from our Crisis Negotiations team. There were plenty of people here that knew how to deal with mental health patients," he said.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man in custody after driving wrong way on interstate during OSP pursuit
Troopers were forced to hit the suspect's vehicle to bring the pursuit to an end.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vigil for Cheryl Coker planned Tuesday night
The vigil begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the billboard on Spinning Road.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cedarville University to open teaching pharmacy
The Cedar Care Village Pharmacy will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday.Read More »
-
Gov. DeWine says he's 'cautiously optimistic' about gas tax talks
Ohio House and Senate leaders remain at an impasse about the amount the gas and diesel taxes should be.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2 transported to hospital after driver runs stop sign in Shelby County
Around 6:54 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Hardin Wapakoneta Road and Mason Road.Read More »