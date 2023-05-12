HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police in Butler County say they believe they have found the body of the man that went into the Great Miami River on Saturday.

Hamilton Police says the department was called to the area of the Public Boat Launch on the Great Miami River on Thursday, May 11 for a report of a male body in the river. The body has been recovered and identified as 52-year-old Michael Bowling, of Hamilton.

Bowling’s body was found by a boater on the river.

“Mr. Bowling was the owner of the vehicle involved in the accident on May 6th 2023, and was believed to be the individual that entered the river after the accident, that night,” Hamilton Police said.

When the vehicle crashed in the area of N. Third St. and Black St. in Hamilton around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, police say witnesses saw the driver run towards the water and jumped into the Great Miami River. A search team was activated and was enacted on Saturday and Monday to look for the driver of the vehicle.

On Sunday, weather conditions were deemed unsafe to search.