Man pulled from ravine in Moraine, told police he was hit

Local News

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was rescued after he fell into a ravine in Moraine Thursday.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on West Alex Bell Road near Cobblegate Drive.

A passerby called 911 saying a man had fallen into a ravine near the McDonald’s on W. Alex Bell Road. Emergency Rescue personnel pulled the man from the ravine and he was taken to Kettering Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police on the scene told 2 NEWS the man told police he was hit but did not say what hit him. Police are still investigating the incident.

