Man points gun at employee in Washington Twp. gas station

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man showed a gun to the cashier at the Shell gas station on Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the man demanded the employee open the register but dispatchers could not confirm the suspect got away with any money. The man was reportedly wearing a mask and hooded sweatshirt when the robbery occurred.

No arrests have been made and the case is still under investigation.