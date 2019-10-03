Man pleads not guilty in wrong-way crash that killed WSU student

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A man facing charges for driving the wrong way on I-675 and killing a 23-year-old Wright State student is pleading not guilty.
53-year-old Ronald Myer was indicted in September on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI in connection with the June 24 crash that killed Paige Patrick of Vandalia.
READ MORE: Man indicted in wrong-way I-675 crash that killed 23-year-old woman
His bond has been set at $50,000 and pretrial is scheduled for October 25.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.