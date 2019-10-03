Man pleads not guilty in wrong-way crash that killed WSU student

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A man facing charges for driving the wrong way on I-675 and killing a 23-year-old Wright State student is pleading not guilty.

53-year-old Ronald Myer was indicted in September on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI in connection with the June 24 crash that killed Paige Patrick of Vandalia.

READ MORE: Man indicted in wrong-way I-675 crash that killed 23-year-old woman

His bond has been set at $50,000 and pretrial is scheduled for October 25.

