Man pleads not guilty for shootings that left 2 dead

Christopher Leon Smith

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man charged with killing two people in separate shootings pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

Christopher Smith is accused in shootings outside Rick’s Jazz Lab and Save Food Super Market on December 5.

34-year-old Brandon Harris was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at Rick’s Jazz Lab, while 33-year-old Clarence Brown was shot to death in front of the grocery store.

Smith was captured in Atlanta, Georgia.

His bond is set at $1,000,000.

