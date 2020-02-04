Man pleads not guilty for shootings that left 2 dead

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man charged with killing two people in separate shootings pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.
Man charged in 2 December shootings that left 2 dead captured in Atlanta
Christopher Smith is accused in shootings outside Rick’s Jazz Lab and Save Food Super Market on December 5.
34-year-old Brandon Harris was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at Rick’s Jazz Lab, while 33-year-old Clarence Brown was shot to death in front of the grocery store.
Smith was captured in Atlanta, Georgia.
His bond is set at $1,000,000.
