Man pleads not guilty for murder of Mansfield couple

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man charged with the murder of a Mansfield couple pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday morning.
Larry Rodgers faces multiple charges including aggravated murder, kidnapping, and felonious assault.
Police say Rodgers killed Kyla Hayton and Todd Burkhardt last November. The couple was reported missing and police found their bodies in separate houses in Dayton a few days later.
Both had been shot.
Rodgers is being held on $1,000,000 bond.
