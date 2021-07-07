Man pleads guilty to invading homes of Dayton-area drug dealers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Columbus, Ohio, man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to his role in multiple home invasions in the greater Dayton region.



William Anthony-Lee Baylor, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Hobbs Act, according to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel.



Patel said that according to court documents, Baylor, co-defendant Kieran Chandre Furness and others conspired to commit home invasions of Dayton-area drug dealers.



Baylor admitted to taking part in armed robberies of drug dealers to steal from their illicit drug inventories and cash proceeds of drug dealing, according to the release. The co-conspirators also stole vehicles, jewelry, clothing, shoes and firearms.



For example, in January 2019, Baylor acknowledged that he and others forced entry into a residence in Trotwood. While inside the home, Patel said Baylor and Furness bound up the ankles and wrists of two people, forced them to lie face down on the floor, and brandished firearms towards them.



As part of Baylor’s global plea agreement, he also pleaded guilty to five local charges in Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas: two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft and one count of kidnapping.



Baylor faces up to 20 years in prison on his federal charge. Congress sets the maximum statutory sentence. Sentencing of Baylor will be determined by the Court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.



Charges remain pending against Furness, who is alleged to have invaded at least five Dayton-area homes as part of the conspiracy.

