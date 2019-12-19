Man pleads guilty, sentenced in Greene County crash that killed 2, including toddler

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A 20-year-old man pleaded guilty and was sentenced for causing the deaths of two people, including a toddler, in a crash on Feb. 3, 2019 in Sugarcreek Township, according to Greene County Prosecutor Stephen K. Haller.

Adam C. Bishop admitted to the deaths of 23-year-old Menley Downs and 5-year-old Roselynn Bishop in the crash. On Feb. 3, 2019, Bishop and three passengers were in a car on Wilmington Pike when Bishop drove off the road and struck a concrete culvert. He pleaded guilty last week to two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of negligent assault.

In addition, 6-year-old Aiden Bishop sustained “life-altering” injuries in the crash, according to Haller.

Adam Bishop was sentenced on Tuesday to 180 days in jail with additional jail time suspended. He was also placed on probation for three years, will be forced to serve 125 hours of community service, and will have his license suspended for three years. Bishop was also fined $1,250 plus court costs.

