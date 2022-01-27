DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man pleaded guilty in federal court for several fatal and non-fatal overdoses in the Dayton area.

| See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Kelsey Williams, Jr. pleaded guilty in court on Jan. 27 and will face 20 years in prison for each count related to several fatal and non-fatal overdoses. According to Dayton Police, Williams will be sentenced at a later date.

Dayton Police, Narcotics Bureau worked with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio and the FBI resident office for nearly three years after a double fatal overdose of two women and non-fatal overdose of a man relating to Williams on New Year’s Eve of 2018.