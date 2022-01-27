DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man pleaded guilty in federal court for several fatal and non-fatal overdoses in the Dayton area.

Kelsey Williams, Jr. pleaded guilty in court on Jan. 27 and will face 20 years in prison for each count related to several fatal and non-fatal overdoses. According to Dayton Police, Williams will be sentenced at a later date.

Dayton Police, Narcotics Bureau worked with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio and the FBI resident office for nearly three years after a double fatal overdose of two women and non-fatal overdose of a man relating to Williams on New Year’s Eve of 2018.