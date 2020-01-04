Man pleads guilty in infant son’s death, gets up to 24 years

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN/AP) – A Warren County man accused in the death of his infant son and of injuring the child’s older sibling has pleaded guilty to reduced charges and been sentenced to 19 to 24 ½ years in prison.

Cody Colwell pleaded guilty in Warren County on Friday to voluntary manslaughter and endangering children.

Authorities responding to a 911 call last April found his 2-month-old son, Cayden, unresponsive at a home. He was taken to Cincinnati Children’s, where he died two days later.

Prosecutors say the baby had suffered blunt force injury to the head.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.